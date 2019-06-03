Antone leads Chattanooga to 3-1 win over Mobile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Tejay Antone tossed eight scoreless innings, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts over the Mobile BayBears in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Antone (7-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing one hit.

Chattanooga started the scoring in the first inning when Mitch Nay hit a two-run single.

After Chattanooga added a run in the eighth on a single by Nay, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Bo Way hit an RBI single, driving in Jahmai Jones.

Matt Ball (1-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out eight in the Southern League game.