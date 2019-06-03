Campbell leads Charlotte to 3-1 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Paul Campbell allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Dunedin Blue Jays in a 3-1 win on Monday.

Campbell (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Dunedin tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Chavez Young hit an RBI single, bringing home Kevin Vicuna.

The Stone Crabs grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Zach Rutherford and Taylor Walls hit RBI singles.

Mike Ellenbest (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the Florida State League game.