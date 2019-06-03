Bellinger gets a day off as Dodgers open series in Arizona

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger raises his arms in celebration after driving in a run with a double against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Major league batting leader Cody Bellinger is sitting out the Los Angeles Dodgers' series opener against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Bellinger, who leads the majors with a .376 batting average with 20 home runs, is missing his third game of the season Monday to rest.

Bellinger has played in 58 of 60 games this season, having missed a game in April and May. Manager Dave Roberts said it's just normal day off given Bellinger's work load this season. He has a team-leading 210 at-bats and has played first base along with all three outfield positions.

Max Muncy is being held out of Monday's lineup for the same reason. Muncy's 197 at-bats are third-most on the team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roberts said he was "trying to get ahead of Cody and Max, keeping them healthy."

Roberts also noted that Bellinger and Muncy are left-handed hitters and the situation allows right-handed Kike Hernandez and David Freese, both with more at-bats and success against Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray, to see action.