Williams, Jones help Sun beat Aces 80-74

Courtney Williams had 19 points while Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-74 on Sunday.

Williams added eight rebounds and five assists. Shekinna Stricklen scored 15 points and Alyssa Thomas 14 for Connecticut (3-1).

Trailing 72-71, the Sun scored nine straight started by Thomas' layup with four minutes left. Jones made two free throws, Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer and Jones added a layup to cap the spurt that made it 80-72 with 1:07 to go.

The Aces, the preseason favorite to win the WNBA title, led by as many as 10 points in the first half and shot 44% from the field, while limiting Connecticut to 34% shooting, but committed 21 turnovers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sun had 14 steals, including at least two by each starter.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas (1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.