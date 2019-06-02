Allen’s single leads Stockton to 6-5 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Allen hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 6-5 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Sunday. The Ports swept the four-game series with the win.

The single by Allen capped a two-run inning and gave the Ports a 6-5 lead after Robert Mullen hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Ports cut the deficit to 5-4 when Lazaro Armenteros hit an RBI double, scoring Alfonso Rivas in the eighth.

Nick Highberger (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Kennedy (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the JetHawks, Ryan Vilade tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.