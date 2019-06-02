Twine scores on error in 10th, Jacksonville beats Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Twine scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-6 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday.

Twine scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Joe Dunand. The Jumbo Shrimp later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run double by Anfernee Seymour.

In the bottom of the inning, Pensacola scored on a home run by Travis Blankenhorn that brought home Ben Rortvedt. However, the rally ended when Tyler Stevens struck Alex Kirilloff out to end the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Seymour hit an RBI single, driving in J.C. Millan.

Millan doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Seymour doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Stevens (1-0) got the win in relief while Cody Stashak (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 4-2 against Jacksonville this season.