Wells, Hays fuel 5-2 Bowie win over Hartford

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Austin Hays hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Alex Wells allowed just six hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Bowie Baysox topped the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Baysox and a four-game winning streak for the Yard Goats.

The home run by Hays scored Ryan McKenna to tie the game 2-2.

The Baysox took the lead for good in the fourth when Brett Cumberland hit an RBI single, scoring T.J. Nichting.

Wells (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Ty Culbreth (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.