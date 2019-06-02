Sports

Agnos, Washer lead East Carolina past Wolfpack, 9-2

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Jake Agnos allowed just four hits and pitched into the ninth inning and Jake Washer homered and drove in three runs Sunday as East Carolina beat North Carolina State 9-2 in an elimination game in the NCAA tournament.

Agnos (11-2) struck out nine and left after allowing a home run to Evan Edwards leading off the ninth. Cam Colmore finished, completing the four-hitter.

Washer drove in a run in a six-run third for the Pirates (43-15). He added a two-run homer in the seventh. Alec Burleson also drove in a pair of runs for East Carolina, which will play another elimination game Sunday night against the loser of a matchup of Campbell and Quinnipiac.

Jason Parker (4-4) allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings for the Wolfpack (42-19).

