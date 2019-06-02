The Latest: Truex knocked out of race with engine issue

William Byron (24) enters Turn 1 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Long Pond, Pa. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 NASCAR champion, had his No. 19 Toyota forced to the garage in the closing laps of the second stage of the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway because of engine trouble. Truex had won three of the last five Cup races. Truex failed to finish a race for the first time since the Daytona 500.

Kyle Larson won his second straight stage and has emerged as the favorite as he chases his first win of the season. Joey Logano was second and pole sitter William Byron third.

3 p.m.

Kyle Larson has won the first stage of the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway. It's his second stage win of the season and first since Atlanta in the second race of the season.

Pole sitter William Byron was second and Brad Keselowski was third.

Austin Dillon was knocked out of the race after contact with Paul Menard sent his car into the wall.

2 p.m.

William Byron will lead the field to green for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Bryon won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.

Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

Martin Truex Jr. won last week's Coca-Cola 600 and he won this race at Pocono a year ago.