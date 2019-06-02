Jay Bruce traded from Mariners to Phillies

Seattle Mariners' Jay Bruce reacts after flying out against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Seattle. The Rangers won 11-4. AP Photo

Former All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce was traded to Philadelphia by the Seattle Mariners, a deal that will cost the Phillies just $2.75 million over the next 1½ seasons.

As part of the trade finalized Sunday, Seattle agreed to pay the Phillies $18,567,204 next Jan. 15, offsetting most of the $21,317,204 remaining in the $39 million, three-year contract Bruce agreed to with the New York Mets in January 2018.

Bruce is owed $8,317,204 this year from his $13 million salary and has a $13 million salary in 2020. The Mets remain responsible for the second $1.5 million installment of his $3 million signing bonus, a payment due next Jan. 31.

Philadelphia sent the Mariners minor league infielder Jake Scheiner, who will report to Class A Modesto,

The 32-year-old Bruce is hitting .212 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs. He has struck out 53 times in 184 at-bats.

"I figured this would be the situation," Bruce said. "It's bittersweet. I really like the group of guys here. I got to know some of them and had great relationships. It's part of the business, though. I get to go somewhere I have a chance to win, and at this point in my career, that's pretty paramount for me."

A three-time All-Star for Cincinnati in 2011, '12 and '16, Bruce was acquired by the Mets from the Reds on Aug. 1, 2016, traded to Cleveland on Aug. 9, 2017, then became a free agent and returned the Mets.

He hit just .223 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in 94 games last year, and New York traded him to Seattle in December as part of the deal in which the salary-shedding Mariners sent second baseman Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Díaz to the Mets.

Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera was placed on administrative leave by the commissioner's office Tuesday under the sport's domestic violence policy after his arrest in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Bruce's last hit with Seattle was memorable, his 300th home run on Friday, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle recalled outfielder Braden Bishop from Triple-A Tacoma.

The 23-year-old Scheiner, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, hit .256 with two homers and 20 RBIs at Class A Clearwater.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.