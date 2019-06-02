LSU beats Southern Miss 8-4, advances to regional final

LSU's Saul Garza, left, greets Hal Hughes, who scored on a single by Chris Reid during the eighth inning against Southern Mississippi during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Hilary Scheinuk

Cade Beloso and Zach Watson homered on Saturday night and LSU beat Southern Miss 8-4 to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final.

No. 3 seed Southern Miss (39-19) will play Arizona State in an elimination game on Sunday and the winner will face top-seeded LSU (38-24) later that day.

LSU took the lead for good when Saul Garza's bases-loaded single scored two runs, making it 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning. Garza scored on the next at bat and the Tigers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

The Tigers opened a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning, but the Golden Eagles erased the deficit with a four-run seventh.

Beloso, Watson and Garza each had two RBIs for the Tigers.