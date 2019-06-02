Hawkins leads San Jose to 7-5 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the San Jose Giants topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-5 on Saturday.

San Jose started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up six runs, including a two-run home run by Hawkins.

Trailing 7-2, the Storm cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Esteury Ruiz scored on a wild pitch and Jeisson Rosario scored on a single and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI double.

San Jose right-hander Jake Wong (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Caleb Boushley (2-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing seven runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.