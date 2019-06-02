Van Eyk strikes out 9, Florida State beats Georgia 12-3

Florida State's CJ Van Eyk throws to a Georgia batter during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Joshua L. Jones

CJ Van Eyk struck out nine in eight innings, Mike Salvatore had three hits including a homer, and Florida State beat Georgia 12-3 to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final on Saturday night.

The No. 1 seed Bulldogs will face No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic in an elimination game on Sunday and Florida State will face the winner.

Georgia (45-15) took a 2-0 lead when Tucker Maxwell scored on a throwing error in the top of the third.

But the third-seeded Seminoles (37-21) tied it in the same inning and pulled away to a 10-2 lead with a three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

Nander De Sedas, Carter Smith and Tim Becker each had two hits and three RBIs for the Seminoles. Smith and Becker homered.

Clayton Kwiatkowski struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for Florida State.