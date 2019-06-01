Noesi, Diaz spur New Orleans to 3-0 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Isan Diaz homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Hector Noesi struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Nashville Sounds 3-0 on Saturday.

Noesi (5-2) allowed four hits while walking two to pick up the win.

In the sixth inning, New Orleans went up 1-0 on a home run by Diaz. The Baby Cakes scored again in the eighth when Diaz hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Yadiel Rivera.

Tim Dillard (3-5) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Sounds were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Baby Cakes' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.