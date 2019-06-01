Landon, McKinstry lead Tulsa to 4-2 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Logan Landon hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Zach McKinstry homered and had two hits as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Saturday.

The home run by Landon gave the Drillers a 3-2 lead.

The Drillers tacked on another run in the eighth when McKinstry hit a solo home run.

Chris Nunn (2-1) got the win in relief while Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt (1-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Nick Zammarelli homered and singled for the Travelers.