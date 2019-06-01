Pavolony’s slam helps Vols beat UNCW 10-3 in NCAA tourney

Connor Pavolony hit a grand slam and Tennessee beat UNC Wilmington 10-3 on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Ricky Martinez drove in two runs and finished with three hits, and Pete Derkay added an RBI to help the second-seeded Volunteers (39-20) advance. The game started less than 12 hours after the end of their rain-delayed loss to third-seeded Liberty.

Pavolony's drive off reliever Luke Gesell capped a five-run eighth inning that put Tennessee up 10-1.

Garrett Crochet (5-3) allowed two hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

Landon Roupp (6-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings for fourth-seeded UNC Wilmington (32-31). Greg Jones had a two-run single in the ninth.

The Seahawks' loss marked the end of veteran coach Mark Scalf's career. The winningest coach in program history, Scalf is retiring after 28 seasons.