Gonzalez leads DSL Red Sox2 over DSL Indians 11-6

, (AP) -- Bryan Gonzalez homered twice and had three hits as the DSL Red Sox2 defeated the DSL Indians 11-6 on Saturday.

DSL Indians cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first after Gabriel Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Angel Martinez.

DSL Red Sox2 answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to extend its lead. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Gregori Segovia (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Indians starter Jhon Vergara (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Daniel Aguilar doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the DSL Indians. Martinez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.