Velez, Moreno lift DSL Angels over DSL Rockies 6-3
, (AP) -- Darwin Moreno had two hits and scored two runs, and Yeyson Velez allowed just two hits over five innings as the DSL Angels defeated the DSL Rockies 6-3 on Saturday.
Velez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out three and walking one to get the win.
DSL Rockies tied the game 1-1 in the third after Gerard Ramos scored on a groundout.
DSL Angels answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Jose Estrada hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rainier Rivas en route to the two-run lead.
The DSL Angels later added single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.
Victor Azor (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked three.
