Loyo’s single leads DSL Mets2 to 5-3 win over DSL Tigers1

, (AP) -- Juan Loyo hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the DSL Mets2 to a 5-3 win over the DSL Tigers1 on Saturday.

The single by Loyo scored Cesar Berbesi to give the DSL Mets2 a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 4-1, the DSL Tigers1 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Adinso Reyes hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pedro Garcia.

The DSL Mets2 tacked on another run in the eighth when Eliam Arias hit an RBI single, scoring Jose Hernandez.

Antonio Villalba (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Tigers1 starter Adolfo Bauza (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.