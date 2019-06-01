Liberty breezes to 6-1 victory over Tennessee

Mason Meyer and Garret Price combined to pitch a six-hitter as Liberty defeated Tennessee 6-1 in an NCAA regional matchup that ended early Saturday morning.

The third-seeded Flames (43-19) next play No. 1 seed North Carolina, which edged No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington 7-6 on Friday. Tennessee (38-20), the No. 2 seed, faces UNC Wilmington in an elimination game.

Jonathan Embry put Liberty ahead for good with a two-run homer off Garrett Stallings (8-5) in the first inning. Tyler Galazin doubled home Logan Mathieu in the third to make it 3-0.

Liberty's Brandon Rohrer scored in the sixth and knocked home two runs with a two-out single in the seventh.

Mason (6-4) allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Price yielded one hit in 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief.

Evan Russell homered in the seventh for Tennessee.

Stallings allowed four runs — three earned — and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.