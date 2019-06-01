Ward, Mahle lead Salt Lake over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Taylor Ward hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Greg Mahle pitched five scoreless innings as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Fresno Grizzlies 13-1 on Friday.

The grand slam by Ward scored Wilfredo Tovar, Brennon Lund, and Roberto Pena and was the game's last scoring play.

Mahle (1-2) allowed two hits while striking out five to pick up the win.

Scott Copeland (3-3) allowed eight runs and got two outs in the Pacific Coast League game.