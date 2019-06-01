Juarez leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State in WCWS

Oklahoma's Caleigh Clifton (20) celebrates a run in the first inning against Oklahoma State in an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game in Oklahoma City, Friday, May 31, 2019. Sarah Phipps

Giselle "G'' Juarez struck out 11 and gave up one run in six innings to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 6-1 in the Women's College World Series on Friday.

It was the first time the in-state rivals played in the World Series, and the matchup helped draw a single-session record crowd of 9,820.

Oklahoma (56-3), which is seeking its third national title in four years, advanced to the semifinals on Sunday and needs one win to reach the championship series.

The game included a delay of about 20 minutes after the lights behind right field went out in the fifth inning.

Samantha Show pitched four innings and gave up three runs on six hits for Oklahoma State (45-16). She went the distance in a win over Florida on Thursday.

Oklahoma got the scoring started right away as Jocelyn Alo singled and knocked in two in the first. Shay Knighten had an RBI single to make it 3-0 before Oklahoma State had a chance to hit.

Oklahoma State cut its deficit to 3-1 on an RBI single by Michaela Richbourg in the first, but Oklahoma scored three times on walks with the bases loaded in the sixth to build a comfortable lead.

Oklahoma State will play the winner between Washington and Minnesota in an elimination game Saturday.