Stobbe, Marchan lift Lakewood over Greensboro 7-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe homered and singled as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-3 on Friday.

Rafael Marchan doubled twice and singled for Lakewood.

Lakewood started the scoring in the second inning when Ben Pelletier scored on a sacrifice and Hunter Stovall hit a two-run single.

The BlueClaws later added three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Jack Conley scored on a balk and Yerwin Trejo scored on a single and Marchan hit an RBI double, while Stobbe hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle Glogoski (3-1) got the win in relief while Greensboro starter Osvaldo Bido (6-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 7-1 against Lakewood this season.