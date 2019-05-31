Sports
Thomas hits grand slam, leads Tulsa over Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Cody Thomas hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-5 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday.
The grand slam by Thomas scored Logan Landon, Gavin Lux, and Zach McKinstry and was the game's last scoring play.
Jordan Sheffield (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Zac Grotz (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Jake Fraley homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Travelers.
Despite the loss, Arkansas is 13-7 against Tulsa this season.
