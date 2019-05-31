Manzanero’s single leads Dayton to 5-4 win over South Bend

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Friday.

The single by Manzanero scored Michael Siani and Brian Rey to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

The Dragons tacked on another run in the eighth when Jay Schuyler hit an RBI double, scoring Manzanero.

South Bend saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andy Weber hit an RBI single and Delvin Zinn scored on a groundout in the ninth to cut the Dayton lead to 5-4.

Alexis Diaz (5-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while South Bend starter Brailyn Marquez (3-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.