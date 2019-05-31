Sports
Indianapolis beats Gwinnett 4-1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Ke'Bryan Hayes scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday.
The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Indians a 2-1 lead before Christian Kelley hit a two-run single later in the inning.
In the top of the second, Gwinnett grabbed the lead on a double by Ryan LaMarre that scored Sean Kazmar. Indianapolis answered in the bottom of the inning when Will Craig scored on an error.
Sean Keselica (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson (3-5) took the loss in the International League game.
Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 3-1 against Indianapolis this season.
Comments