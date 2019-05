MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Malvin Pena tossed a two-hit complete game, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 6-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday.

Potomac starter Pena (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Lugo (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and four hits over four innings.