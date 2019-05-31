Smith’s homer leads New Hampshire to 5-4 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Kevin Smith hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 5-4 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

Tayler Saucedo (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Joel Cesar (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hunter Owen homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Curve.

New Hampshire remains undefeated against Altoona this season at 4-0.