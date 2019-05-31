UCF Knights add another safety to their 2020 football recruiting class

Central Florida head coach Josh Heupel watches a replay on the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. AP

UCF added its second safety and fifth commitment for the 2020 recruiting class on Friday.

Jacksonville First Coast High’s Mike Smith announced his UCF commitment on social media.

Beyond Blessed to say that I will be verbally committing to the University of Central Florida..!!!!!!@CoachWMartinez @coachjoshheupel @AnthonyJTucker #GoKnightspic.twitter.com/6pePNcpQrB — Michael Smith (@__mikesmith04) May 31, 2019

Smith, who doesn’t have any stars on 247 Sports’ composite rankings, chose the Knights over offers from 10 other schools, including his only Power 5 offer which was Atlantic Coast Conference program Syracuse.

Consensus 3-star Quadric Bullard, of Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna, is UCF’s other safety commit for 2020. UCF’s 2020 class all emanate from Florida so far.

The Knights have five safeties currently on their roster.