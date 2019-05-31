Reds open 3-game series at home against Nationals

Washington Nationals (24-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Washington to begin the three game series.

The Reds are 14-13 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Luis Castillo leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Nationals are 11-17 on the road. Washington has a collective .251 this season, led by Howie Kendrick with an average of .328. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 39 RBIs and is batting .279. Derek Dietrich is 10-for-27 with seven home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 59 hits and has 15 RBIs. Juan Soto is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Zach Duke: 10-day IL (calf), Joey Votto: day-to-day (hamstring), Eugenio Suarez: day-to-day (hand), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).