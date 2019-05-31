Guerrero to lead Peru’s squad in Brazil’s Copa America

Peru's Sporting Cristal starting players pose for a team photo prior to their Copa Sudamericana soccer match gainst Chile's Union Española in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Sporting Cristal won 3 - 0. AP Photo

After his suspension for doping, Paolo Guerrero will once again be Peru's leader in a Copa America tournament.

The 35-year-old striker is the main name of the squad announced by Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca on Thursday for the tournament in Brazil.

Guerrero's ban finished in April. He was suspended after testing doping for a substance that derives from cocaine during 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The striker has denied any wrongdoing.

Guerrero has already scored eight times for Brazil's Internacional since his return.

In 2011, he was Copa America's top goal scorer with five goals. Four years later he netted four more for Peru.

Peru's first match in the tournament will be against Venezuela on June 15. Brazil and Bolivia are also in its Group A.

Copa America will be played between June 14 and July 7.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Alianza Lima), Carlos Caceda (Melgar), Patricio Alvarez (Sporting Cristal).

Defenders: Luis Abram (Velez Sarsfield), Luis Advincula (Rayo Vallecano), Miguel Araujo (Talleres), Alexander Callens (New York City), Aldo Corzo (Universitario de Lima), Anderson Santamaria (Atlas), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo) and Carlos Zambrano (Basel).

Midfielders: Christian Cueva (Santos), Edison Flores (Monarcas Morelia), Christofer Gonzales (Sporting Cristal), Paolo Hurtado (Konyaspor), Jesus Pretell (Sporting Cristal), Renato Tapia (Willem II), Yoshimar Yotun (Cruz Azul).

Strikers: Andre Carrillo (Al Hilal), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv), Paolo Guerrero (Internacional), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders).