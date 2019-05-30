Martinez, Cuadrado spur Great Lakes to 8-4 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Romer Cuadrado homered and had two hits, and Jose Martinez tossed five scoreless innings as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-4 on Thursday.

Martinez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits.

Great Lakes scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the first, when Jair Camargo hit a two-run double.

Cristofer Ogando (2-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.