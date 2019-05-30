Sheets, Kubat lead Birmingham over Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Kyle Kubat allowed just five hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Birmingham Barons beat the Montgomery Biscuits 5-2 on Thursday.

The grand slam by Sheets capped a five-run inning and gave the Barons a 5-2 lead after Mitch Roman hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Montgomery broke a scoreless tie after Lucius Fox scored on a groundout in the seventh inning and Kevin Padlo scored on an error in the eighth.

Kubat struck out four and walked two while allowing two runs.

Alec Hansen (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Curtis Taylor (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.