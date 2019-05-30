Castro’s double leads Greensboro to 11-10 win over Lakewood

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Rodolfo Castro hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to an 11-10 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Thursday.

The double by Castro, part of a six-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Connor Kaiser hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Trailing 11-6, the BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Cole Stobbe hit a grand slam.

Greensboro starter Steven Jennings (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Manuel Silva (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Several BlueClaws chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Stobbe homered twice, driving in five runs and scoring a pair.

With the win, Greensboro remains undefeated (7-0) against Lakewood this season.