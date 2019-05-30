Florida Gators officials open to playing Miami Hurricanes beyond 2019 season opener

Miami lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators opener Miami Hurricanes freshman offensive lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators and his weight gain on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Frances Tucker Elementary School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes freshman offensive lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators and his weight gain on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Frances Tucker Elementary School.

College football’s season opener between the University of Florida and University of Miami won’t be the last meeting between the programs, according to multiple reports.

UF athletics director Scott Stricklin and head coach Dan Mullen are willing to discuss future meetings with UM, though no conversations with the Hurricanes have happened yet, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The teams play Aug. 24 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, and that’s a measuring stick for Mullen, who spoke to reporters this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin.

“Not the result of the game,” Mullen said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “But I just want to see what the actual excitement around the game is, what it means to different people.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Stricklin said “We’re open as we go down the road to periodically playing them. I don’t know that we’d want to make it an every-year thing. I think our FSU series shows that when you do something like that every year, people take it for granted. When we do play Miami, I want it to be something people look forward to.”

The Gators and Canes played annually from 1938 to 1987, but have only played six times since then. They played from 2001 to 2004 and in 2008 and 2013.

The Canes won the last matchup in 2013, held in Miami and won the last neutral-site meeting against the Gators, which was the 2004 Peach Bowl in Atlanta.