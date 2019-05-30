Lake hits walk-off homer, Tijuana beats Yucatan 3-2

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Junior Lake hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Leones de Yucatan 3-2 on Wednesday.

Yucatan went up 2-0 after an RBI single and a solo home run by Luis Juarez. Tijuana answered in the bottom of the inning when Lake hit a sacrifice fly and Ricky Alvarez hit an RBI double.

The Toros had four relievers combine to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Jake Sanchez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tony Amezcua (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Leones, Juarez homered and singled, driving home two runs. Jonathan Jones singled three times.