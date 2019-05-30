Sandoval leads Modesto to 5-2 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Ariel Sandoval hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 5-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Wednesday.

The double by Sandoval, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Nick Thurman scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Nuts extended their lead in the ninth when Johnny Adams hit a two-run single.

Modesto right-hander Austin Hutchison (2-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter James Kaprielian (1-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and three hits over three innings.