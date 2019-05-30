Gray leads Rancho Cuca. to 5-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Josiah Gray allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes over the Lake Elsinore Storm in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Gray (1-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Rancho Cuca. went up 5-0 in the third after Connor Wong hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

Dinelson Lamet (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 8-2 against Lake Elsinore this season.