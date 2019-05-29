Barnes’ single leads Binghamton over Richmond in 10 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Barrett Barnes hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 9-5 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday.

Jason Krizan scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Patrick Mazeika. The Rumble Ponies later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run double by Michael Paez.

In the bottom of the inning, Richmond scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Shaw that brought home Will Maddox. However, the rally ended when Matt Blackham got Jalen Miller to fly out to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Krizan hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ali Sanchez homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Blackham (2-0) got the win in relief while Chase Johnson (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Zach Houchins singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Flying Squirrels.