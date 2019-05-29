Theroux’s homer leads Midland to 4-2 win over Corpus Christi

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday.

The home run by Theroux gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead.

The RockHounds later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double, while Dairon Blanco hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ronnie Dawson hit an RBI single, driving in Granden Goetzman in the seventh inning to cut the Midland lead to 4-2.

Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bailey (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Stephen Wrenn tripled and singled for the Hooks.

Midland improved to 4-2 against Corpus Christi this season.