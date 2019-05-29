Sports
Frost and Madrigal homer to lead Winston-Salem to 9-1 win over Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 9-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday.
Frost hit a three-run shot before Madrigal hit a solo shot that gave the Dash a 4-1 lead.
The Dash later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to put the game away.
Winston-Salem southpaw John Parke (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Nelson Hernandez (5-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Wes Rogers doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Mudcats.
