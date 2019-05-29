Jones hits grand slam, leads Lynchburg over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Nolan Jones hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 12-3 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Jones gave the Hillcats a 10-2 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Lynchburg. Earlier in the inning, Wilbis Santiago hit an RBI double and Jose Vicente hit an RBI single.

Lynchburg starter Matt Solter (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Cameron Bishop (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Zach Jarrett homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Keys.