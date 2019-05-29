Sanger’s homer leads Mobile to 2-1 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Brendon Sanger hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday.

The home run by Sanger scored Connor Justus and provided all the offense for Mobile.

In the bottom of the third, Jacksonville grabbed the lead on a single by Brian Miller that scored Magneuris Sierra.

Luis Madero (3-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dylan Lee (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miller singled three times, also stealing a base for the Jumbo Shrimp.

With the win, Mobile improved to 5-2 against Jacksonville this season.