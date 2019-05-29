Tim Tebow faced a position player making a pitching debut. Watch what happened.

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media New York Mets Tim Tebow, the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback, was introduced to fans and media on Sept. 19, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New York Mets Tim Tebow, the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback, was introduced to fans and media on Sept. 19, 2016.

Former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow’s transition into a professional baseball player generated lots of buzz.

His 2019 season at Triple A Syracuse, though, hasn’t seen too many bright spots. And now Tebow’s struggles at the final minor-league level before reaching MLB with the New York Mets sunk even lower Tuesday night.

Tebow struck out looking against a position player making his pitching debut.

Ouch.

Watch Buffalo Bisons first baseman/outfielder Jordan Patterson fan Tebow in the top of the ninth inning of Syracuse’s 16-2 victory below:

7-year pro #Bisons 1B/OF Jordan Patterson makes his pitching debut & strikes out his first batter, OF Tim Tebow, with an 88mph fastball on the black! @MiLB @Cut4 pic.twitter.com/02NdTg0Czl — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) May 29, 2019

Tebow, 31, is hitting .156 over 128 at-bats with just one home run in 40 games this season.