Sports

Tim Tebow faced a position player making a pitching debut. Watch what happened.

N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

New York Mets Tim Tebow, the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback, was introduced to fans and media on Sept. 19, 2016. By
Up Next
New York Mets Tim Tebow, the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback, was introduced to fans and media on Sept. 19, 2016. By

Former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow’s transition into a professional baseball player generated lots of buzz.

His 2019 season at Triple A Syracuse, though, hasn’t seen too many bright spots. And now Tebow’s struggles at the final minor-league level before reaching MLB with the New York Mets sunk even lower Tuesday night.

Tebow struck out looking against a position player making his pitching debut.

Ouch.

Watch Buffalo Bisons first baseman/outfielder Jordan Patterson fan Tebow in the top of the ninth inning of Syracuse’s 16-2 victory below:

Tebow, 31, is hitting .156 over 128 at-bats with just one home run in 40 games this season.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.

  Comments  