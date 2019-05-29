Barreto, Joseph lift Las Vegas over Reno in a 12-8 slugfest

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Franklin Barreto tripled and doubled three times, scoring four runs and driving home a couple as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Reno Aces 12-8 on Tuesday.

Corban Joseph doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Las Vegas.

Reno tied the game 8-8 in the sixth after Cody Decker hit a two-run home run as part of a five-run inning.

Following the big inning, the Aviators went out in front with four runs in the top of the next frame, including a single by Joseph that scored Eric Campbell.

J.B. Wendelken (3-1) got the win in relief while Ryan Atkinson (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Las Vegas hit a season-high nine doubles in its victory.

Matt Szczur homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Aces. Decker homered and singled, driving home three runs.