Vosler’s single leads El Paso to 4-1 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jason Vosler hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 4-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The single by Vosler started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Gettys hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Connor Panas.

In the top of the third, El Paso grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Luis Urias. Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Matt Reynolds hit a solo home run.

Andres Munoz (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Derek Self (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, El Paso improved to 6-2 against Fresno this season.