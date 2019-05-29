Franco hits walk-off homer, Oaxaca beats Campeche 14-12

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Iker Franco hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca defeated the Piratas de Campeche 14-12 on Tuesday.

The Guerreros scored one run in the eighth before Campeche answered with three in the next half-inning to take a 12-11 lead.

Oaxaca starter Alex Delgado struck out three while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Pedro Rodriguez (3-0) got the win in relief while Francisco Haro (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Julian Ornelas homered and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Oaxaca took advantage of some erratic Campeche pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, Jay Austin, Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and Jasson Atondo each drove in three runs.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 3-1 against Campeche this season.