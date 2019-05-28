Michael’s triple leads Sacramento to 7-2 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Levi Michael hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 7-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Tuesday. The River Cats swept the four-game series with the win.

The triple by Michael started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the River Cats a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, Abiatal Avelino and Mike Gerber hit RBI singles.

Sacramento southpaw Ty Blach (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Elliot Soto singled three times for the Isotopes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sacramento improved to 6-2 against Albuquerque this season.