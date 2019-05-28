Crawford’s single leads Trenton to 6-5 win over Altoona

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Rashad Crawford hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 6-5 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

The single by Crawford scored Zack Zehner and Hoy Jun Park and was the game's last scoring play.

Chris Gittens hit an RBI single, bringing home Wendell Rijo in the first inning to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. The Curve came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when they scored five runs, including two RBI each from Arden Pabst and Bralin Jackson.

Trenton cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth when Jorge Saez hit an RBI single, scoring Kyle Holder.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trevor Lane (3-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yeudy Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Curve, Brett Pope singled three times, also stealing a base.