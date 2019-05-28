Shannon, Thomas lift Kane County over Peoria 9-1

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Zack Shannon and Alek Thomas each homered and drove in two runs as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Peoria Chiefs 9-1 on Tuesday.

Kane County got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Buddy Kennedy advanced to second on an error, went to third on an error, and then scored on a balk.

Kane County later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Thomas hit a two-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Kane County right-hander Justin Lewis (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.